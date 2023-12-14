DVSA staff back strike action over plans to reduce driving test backlog

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Workers at the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency have voted overwhelmingly to take industrial action in a row over plans to reduce a backlog of driving tests.

More than 1,900 members of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union in England, Wales and Scotland backed action by 90.5% on a turnout of 59.21%.

Strike dates will be announced in due course.

The union said its members, who carry out driving tests and approve people to be driving instructors, are in dispute with management over plans to reduce the tests backlog.

A programme being driven by Transport Secretary Mark Harper poses “significant safety risks” to test candidates and examiners, as well as an erosion of staff’s terms and conditions, the union claimed.

Mark Serwotka, PCS general secretary, said: “To recover a backlog of tests that was their own making, Mark Harper and management in the DVSA have demonstrated that they are willing not only to jeopardise our members’ safety and attack their terms and conditions.

“They are also showing scant regard for safety standards for driving test candidates.

“This huge ballot result for PCS members at the DVSA indicates that that they are prepared to take highly disruptive strike action across England, Wales and Scotland to protect the integrity of the driving test and their existing terms and conditions.

“Although they desperately want to see a reduction in waiting times, our members will not tolerate paying the price for political stunts and managerial failings that threaten to further undermine this vital public service.”