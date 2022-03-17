DWP job cuts mean workers are being ‘abandoned’, says union

A number of Department for Work and Pensions offices are to close, threatening more than 1,100 jobs, a union has warned.

The Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union said thousands of other members of staff are at risk of redundancy when other sites are transferred to new premises by June 2023.

DWP minister David Rutley told MPs that meetings were being held with affected staff on Thursday.

Some 3,000 jobs within the DWP could be at risk from the plans to close offices, MPs heard.

SNP work and employment spokesman Chris Stephens said: “Can the minister confirm that the announcement could mean 3,000 job at risk of redundancy in the Department of Work and Pensions? And what measures is he going to ensure that this does not happen?”

He also claimed the DWP is “looking to close offices in high economic deprivation areas” which is “counter-intuitive to the so-called levelling-up agenda”.

Mr Rutley replied: “There are going to be around 12,000 colleagues who will be moving from one site to another in close proximity – around 28 sites involved there.

“In terms of colleagues that will be affected where there is no other strategic site nearby, there are around 1,300 colleagues that could be involved.”

Mr Rutley added that the Government will “see what opportunities there are within DWP” and other departments for affected staff and added that the change “does not impact job centres and the customer-facing interactions”.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “The Government was quick to clap civil servants at the start of the pandemic – they’re even quicker to scrap them now they’ve declared the pandemic over.

“Our members have worked tirelessly behind the scenes, keeping the country running, paying out benefits to almost two-and-a-half million families, helping them to put food on their table and keep a roof over their head.

“These are the workers rightly praised in 2020 by Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Therese Coffey as ‘exceptional’ and in November last year by Prime Minister Boris Johnson as ‘miracle workers’.

“But now, as food and fuel prices rise faster than ever, they’re being abandoned by the Government and left to fend for themselves.”