Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

In Pictures: Davey makes another splash as Greens vow to mend ‘broken Britain’

As the Green Party launched their General Election manifesto, other party leaders were out on the campaign trail around the country.

PA Reporters
Wednesday 12 June 2024 16:35
Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey falls as he attempts an Aqua Jungle floating assault course during a visit to Spot-On-Wake in Henley-in-Arden, Warwickshire (Jacob King/PA)
Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey falls as he attempts an Aqua Jungle floating assault course during a visit to Spot-On-Wake in Henley-in-Arden, Warwickshire (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

Day 21 on the General Election campaign trail saw more water-based antics from Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey while Prime Minister Rishi Sunak insisted he had “absolutely not” lost hope of winning back power.

Meanwhile, the Green Party launched its General Election manifesto in Hove with plans to mend ‘broken Britain’ with a tax on multimillionaires and billionaires to fund improvements to health, housing, transport and the green economy.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in