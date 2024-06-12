In Pictures: Davey makes another splash as Greens vow to mend ‘broken Britain’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Day 21 on the General Election campaign trail saw more water-based antics from Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey while Prime Minister Rishi Sunak insisted he had “absolutely not” lost hope of winning back power.

Meanwhile, the Green Party launched its General Election manifesto in Hove with plans to mend ‘broken Britain’ with a tax on multimillionaires and billionaires to fund improvements to health, housing, transport and the green economy.