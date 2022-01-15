Investigations into mystery Edinburgh ‘environmental smell’
Scottish Gas Networks said there was not a gas leak
Investigations are under way after reports of a mysterious “environmental smell” across parts of Edinburgh
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) sent two fire engines to St Andrew Square at 4.15pm on Saturday following reports of a suspected gas leak.
Scottish Gas Networks (SGN) went to the scene to investigate, but said there was not a gas leak.
Some people took to social media to voice their concerns, with one tweeting “Edinburgh stinking of gas”, while another queried: “What’s the weird smell in Edinburgh New Town?”
SGN tweeted: “The environmental smell in Edinburgh is moving from EH15 to the town centre.
“We’re experiencing a high number of calls and our engineers are carrying out checks at various locations.
“The smell in the air isn’t being caused by gas, but if you have safety concerns call 0800 111 999.”
Earlier in the afternoon, SGN said that engineers were on site in the EH15 area of Edinburgh where there was an environmental smell in the air, but that the smell in the air was not caused by gas.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.