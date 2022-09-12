Woman arrested during King’s proclamation in Edinburgh charged

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman who was arrested during the Accession Proclamation for the new King in Edinburgh has been charged.

Police Scotland said the 22-year-old is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

A force spokesperson said: “A 22-year-old woman was arrested outside St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh, on Sunday 11 September 2022 in connection with a breach of the peace.

“She was charged and was released on an undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.”

A procession of the Queen’s coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to the cathedral is due to take place later on Monday.