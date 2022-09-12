Woman arrested during King’s proclamation in Edinburgh charged
The 22-year-old is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.
A woman who was arrested during the Accession Proclamation for the new King in Edinburgh has been charged.
Police Scotland said the 22-year-old is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.
A force spokesperson said: “A 22-year-old woman was arrested outside St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh, on Sunday 11 September 2022 in connection with a breach of the peace.
“She was charged and was released on an undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.”
A procession of the Queen’s coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to the cathedral is due to take place later on Monday.
