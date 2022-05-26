Software failure grounds 200 easyJet flights

Airline easyJet has apologised to customers after a software failure forced it to cancel around 200 flights.

The company initially announced that the flights affected would be those departing between 1pm and 3pm UK time on Thursday, but later said the disruption could last longer.

In an updated statement, the airline said: “easyJet can confirm that the earlier IT systems issues have now been rectified.

“Unfortunately, they resulted in some cancellations earlier today and while we expect to operate most of our remaining flying programme some may still be subject to some disruption in the coming hours.”

The disruption has left holidaymakers stranded abroad and complaining about the lack of notice they were given.

One woman claimed that would-be passengers were told their flight had been cancelled just 10 minutes before they were due to board the plane.

Others have been stuck at some of the UK’s biggest airports, including Gatwick and Stansted.

Both Edinburgh and Luton have seen seven arrivals and seven departures cancelled, while nine flights from Manchester have been affected.

The statement from easyJet added: “We advise customers due to travel with us to continue to check Flight Tracker for the status of their flight before making their way to the airport.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused and customers can apply for compensation in line with regulations.”