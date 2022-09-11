Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Queen’s coffin begins journey to final resting place

The hearse carrying the Queen’s coffin will travel to Edinburgh but will pass through significant cities, towns and settlements along the way.

Tony Jones
Sunday 11 September 2022 10:25
The hearse carrying the coffin of the Queen leaves Balmoral (Owen Humphreys/PA)
The hearse carrying the coffin of the Queen leaves Balmoral (Owen Humphreys/PA)
(PA Wire)

Well-wishers in Scotland said goodbye to the Queen as her coffin left Balmoral on a six-hour journey to Edinburgh, where it will lie at St Giles’ Cathedral.

In bright sunshine, the hearse carrying the late monarch passed through the gates of the royal residence which was the summer refuge for the former head of state.

The Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence were part of the procession travelling in a limousine directly behind the late Queen.

The hearse carrying the Queen’s coffin will travel to Edinburgh (Owen Humphreys/PA)
(PA Wire)

Her oak coffin had been carried to the vehicle by six of the Balmoral estate’s gamekeepers, who were tasked with the symbolic gesture.

Recommended

Draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland and with a wreath of flowers on top, it had remained at rest in the Balmoral ballroom so the late monarch’s loyal estate workers can say their last goodbyes.

Now with a single motorbike outrider leading the way and six vehicles following, the hearse travelled at a stately pace through the stunning Aberdeenshire countryside.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in