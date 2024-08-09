‘Violent, thuggish’ EFL fans face being dealt with quickly, warns minister

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Behaviour which is “violent” or “thuggish” could see English Football League (EFL) fans go through the criminal justice system “quickly”, a minister has suggested ahead of kick-off on Friday evening.

His message came after more than a week of heightened tensions in towns and cities throughout England, including riots.

Some 36 EFL matches are set to take place between Friday and Monday.

Blackburn Rovers face Derby County and Preston North End play Sheffield United in the Championship’s two opening games from 8pm.

Barnsley face Mansfield Town in League One and Chesterfield take on Swindon Town in League Two, with kick-off at the same time.

Firefighters on the scene of violent disorder in Hartlepool after a protest (Owen Humphreys/PA) ( PA Wire )

Asked about fears “far-right groups could seek to exploit” games, Nick Thomas-Symonds told Sky News: “Going into this weekend, it’s important that the message continues to go out that if you engage in violent, thuggish behaviour on our streets, you’re going to be dealt with quickly by the criminal justice system.

“We’ve already seen sentences of up to three years handed down, people now facing the inside of a prison cell because of the appalling way in which they’ve conducted themselves in recent days.

“But also we’ll continue to make those additional officers available and where there are communities with particular fears, I was in Bristol for example yesterday talking to Muslim community leaders, we will make sure that we make protection available to those communities as well.

“It’s hugely important.”

The Paymaster General earlier said: “You always are vigilant about far-right activity and that is what the Government will continue to be.”

Paymaster General Nick Thomas-Symonds (UK Parliament/PA) ( PA Media )

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer told journalists on Friday he had already spoken with police about their plans for the weekend.

“I think there were a lot of things in the mix this weekend but of course, whatever the challenge, we have to rise to it,” he said.

“That’s why I’ve had Cobra meetings.”

Sir Keir continued: “Yes, football is added into the mix, there are other things in the mix, but our focus has to be absolutely solely on the safety and security of our communities, and that’s exactly where it is.”

More than 480 people had been arrested in connection with disorder throughout England by Thursday afternoon, according to the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC), and some have received prison sentences.

Campaign group Stand Up To Racism has called for a “national day of protest to stop the far-right” on Saturday in “every town and city”, in a bid to counter the riots.

We should make that distinction between that tradition of British peaceful protest – which is very much part of our politics – and the violent thuggery we’ve seen on our streets Nick Thomas-Symonds

Mr Thomas-Symonds said: “Having spoken to police officers yesterday about the strain that they are under, the hours that they are working, I certainly don’t think it helps for politicians to be encouraging even more people out on our streets.”

He added: “Nonetheless, we should make that distinction between that tradition of British peaceful protest, which is very much part of our politics, and the violent thuggery we’ve seen on our streets.

“People who turn up outside with weapons are not coming to protest about anything, they are coming with criminal intent.

“We should be very clear about that distinction.”

EFL’s Saturday fixtures begin at 12.30pm with Championship games in London, Cardiff, Leeds, Middlesbrough and Stoke-on-Trent, among others.

Chief Constable Gavin Stephens, chairman of the NPCC, has previously said the EFL had been working with police as assessments were being refreshed at a “fixture-by-fixture level”.

Mr Stephens added he felt the “community spirit” at football matches could act as a “big counterbalance” to possible disorder.