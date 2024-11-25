Egypt missing yacht latest: Four Britons feared to be among 17 missing after tourist boat sinks in Red Sea
Four Britons are among dozens of people feared missing after a tourist yacht sank off the coast of Egypt on Monday.
At least 17 people are feared missing despite a massive rescue operation saving 28 people from the imperilled vessel, according to the governor of the Red Sea region, Amr Hanafi.
The boat sank off the south of the Egyptian coastal town of Marsa Alam with 31 tourists of various nationalities on board along with 14 crew members.
Some tourists were airlifted to receive medical treatment. It was not immediately clear what caused the four-deck motor yacht to sink.
But the Egyptian Meteorological Authority on Saturday warned about rough weather and large waves, advising against maritime activity for Sunday and Monday on the Red Sea.
Chinese and Polish nationals declared safe
The Chinese embassy in Egypt said Monday two of its nationals were “in good health” after being “rescued in the cruise ship sinking accident in the Red Sea”, Chinese state media reported.
Pawel Wronski, the Polish foreign ministry spokesman, said authorities “have information that two of the tourists may have had Polish citizenship”.
“That’s all we know about them. That’s all we can say for now,” he said. The Finnish foreign ministry confirmed one of its nationals is missing.
Yacht was ‘hit by a wave’ in middle of night
A surviving crew member said the boat was “hit by a wave in the middle of the night, throwing the vessel on its side”.
By Monday afternoon, it had become increasingly “unlikely that the 17 missing would be rescued after 12 hours in the water,” he said.
The boat, named Sea Story, is a 144ft vessel built in 2022. It departed from Port Ghalib on Saturday and was scheduled to return to Hurghada Marina on 29 November.
A distress signal was received at 5.30am on Monday, after which contact was lost.
UK giving consular support to British families
What caused the yacht to sink?
