Invest in education now to save in the future, parties told

Political parties have been urged to invest now in education to make savings on public services in the future.

The EIS – Scotland’s biggest teaching union – launched its election manifesto at its AGM in Dundee on Friday.

The union’s general secretary Andrea Bradley urged every party to show “what you’re really made of” on education ahead of the July 4 poll.

Among the calls in the document – entitled Stand Up for Quality Education – the union calls for increased investment in school buildings and a “significant increase” in the number of permanently employed teachers.

Addressing delegates at the conference, Ms Bradley said under-investment in education is a “massive error of political judgment”, adding that – while education is devolved to the Scottish Parliament – Scottish MPs have a responsibility to push for greater funding, a population share of which will come north of the border.

“Politicians need to see as we do that the cost of a few million in savings in the short term will be massive in the lives of the young people whose futures hang by a thread – the young people for whom school and their teachers are a safety net,” she continued.

“The human cost of under-investing in education should be unconscionable to people who say that they’re in politics because they want to work for a better society.

“Too often, though, our politicians appear to know the price of everything and the value of nothing.

“We need to go on trying to convince them to invest properly in education today because it’s the right and socially just thing to do.

“And because significant and sustained investment now will deliver huge long-term savings on health, on employability and on criminal justice for decades to come. It should be a no-brainer.”

“In launching this manifesto, we urge all political parties and General Election candidates to stand up for quality education, for workers’ rights, for peace, for equality and for climate justice, alongside the EIS.

“Let’s see what you’re really made of.”