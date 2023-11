Deputy Speaker and Tory MP face Commons watchdog probe

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Deputy Speaker and a Tory MP are under investigation by the Commons standards watchdog.

Commons’ Standards Commissioner Daniel Greenberg is looking into allegations that Dame Eleanor Laing and Virginia Crosbie, MP for Ynys Mon, may have broken rules for MPs.

The allegations relate to “actions causing significant damage to the reputation of the House as a whole, or of its Members generally”.

The Commissioner has not released any further details regarding the probe.

The pair previously faced questions about a gathering in Parliament on December 8 2020.

The gathering, said to have been arranged by Dame Eleanor, was cited by Boris Johnson in a statement accusing Tory MP Sir Bernard Jenkin of “monstrous hypocrisy” for allegedly attending the event before sitting on the cross-party panel which found the former prime minister had lied to MPs with his partygate denials.

Ms Crosbie apologised earlier this year for attending an event in Parliament while Covid restrictions were still in place.

In a statement, she said that she did not receive a penalty from police over the event and promised to “cooperate fully” with the probe.

She said: “I will, of course, co-operate fully with this investigation.

“However, I would like to confirm I was contacted by the Metropolitan Police in October.

“It told me that following an investigation I would not receive a Fixed Penalty Notice in relation to allegations that Covid regulations were breached at an event I attended on 8th December 2020.”