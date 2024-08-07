Former coach’s ‘heart still going’ after cyclists claim GB’s 1,000th medal

Support truly

Ethan Hayter’s former coach has said he struggled to calm his heart rate after watching the cyclist race, as the men’s team pursuit claimed Team GB’s 1,000th Olympic medal.

Hayter – alongside teammates Dan Bigham, Ethan Vernon and Charlie Tanfield – claimed silver in the event at the Paris Games, finishing just behind Australia after Hayter lost control of his bike and narrowly avoided a nasty crash.

A short while after the men’s event, Team GB’s women’s team pursuit quartet – comprised of Elinor Barker, Josie Knight, Anna Morris and Jessica Roberts – claimed bronze, storming back in the final kilometre after being behind Italy for much of the race.

Ethan Hayter started riding at Herne Hill Velodrome when he was around 13 years old (Mike Egerton/PA) ( PA Wire )

Phil Wright, the father of GB cyclist Fred Wright, “swears” he did Hayter’s induction at the Herne Hill Velodrome (HHV) when the Olympian was around 13 years old, but caveated his statement by making clear that many have claimed the same.

Mr Wright watched the men’s team pursuit at home with his son who has returned to the UK after competing in the men’s road race in Paris, and said it is “so exciting” to see Hayter go from beginner to “superstar”.

“(Fred) is Ethan’s mate, he grew up racing with Ethan, used to be Ethan’s flatmate,” he told the PA news agency.

“He was home, so I thought it’d be nice to watch with him and also he’s an expert on team pursuit.”

Following the race, Mr Wright quickly made his way to HHV to commentate for its weekly Wednesday night races.

“My heart’s still going a little bit actually,” he told PA.

“So excited. We thought they were going to bring it back. We had faith in Ethan to bring it back.

“It was closing, it was closing, so disappointed but, you know, it’s random, isn’t it? These things are random incidents, just a little slip. I mean it’s easy you know?”

I think my main role was just driving up the motorway and helping them choose their snacks from M&S, keeping them away from KFC Phil Wright

Mr Wright shied away from taking any credit for Hayter’s prowess, insisting that the “main” thing he did for the Olympian was keep him away from KFC.

“His parents didn’t have a car when he first started racing so I was the driver for both Fred and Ethan, another great rider called Jacob Vaughan and other riders,” he said.

“I think my main role was just driving up the motorway and helping them choose their snacks from M&S, keeping them away from KFC.”

“I just love (Hayter) because I spent so much time with him, I just love the way he races,” Mr Wright went on.

“Pride is the wrong word.

“To see young kids go from beginning to superstars, it’s just so exciting. So I was excited.

“I race a little bit, really badly, and basically when we’re racing we’re pretending to be them.

“It’s fantasy role play because he’s such a killer. He’s such a great, aggressive, exciting racer and he’s so strong it’s ridiculous.”

He said he admires Hayter.

Elinor Barker, Josie Knight, Anna Morris and Jessica Roberts secured bronze in the women’s team pursuit (David Davies/PA) ( PA Wire )

“Whenever you come across someone who’s world level, it’s just, aren’t human beings great, and to know one personally who can do things, ride that fast, it’s just mind blowing,” he added.

Mr Wright was in Paris earlier this week and stood on Montmartre to catch a glimpse of his son competing in the road race.

“He got on the telly, he had a go, so very proud of him, and he’s got more races to come,” he said.

Iain Cook, manager at HHV, also coached Hayter during his time at the club.

Mr Cook watched the race at a screening in HHV’s club room where a cycling top signed by Hayter is framed on one wall.

He remembered Hayter as a “really hard working and really stubborn” teenage rider who was “single-minded” and liked to experiment on the track.

“You get the impression he enjoys beating people,” Mr Cook told PA.

“Really competitive, with an ability to push himself really hard from day one.

“(He) did stand out a bit.”

You care a lot when it’s British riders anyway but just having that really local connection - he grew up in West Norwood so just down the road - particularly for the young riders it gives you that belief and some footsteps to follow in really Iain Cook

The velodrome’s manager said Hayter visits the club whenever he is back in London, often coming down for the Wednesday night races to spectate from the stands and grab some food from the cafe.

Hayter’s father still volunteers at the club.

Asked how it felt to watch Hayter’s race on Wednesday, Mr Cook said: “You care a lot when it’s British riders anyway but just having that really local connection – he grew up in West Norwood so just down the road – particularly for the young riders it gives you that belief and some footsteps to follow in really.”

Just next to the TV in HHV’s club room is a collage of “Herne Hill Heroes”, comprised of framed photos of “some of the champions who have ridden at Herne Hill over the last 125 years” – including Sir Chris Hoy, Sir Bradley Wiggins, Victoria Pendleton as well as Hayter.

On a board in the corner of the room, the club have put together a display of Paris Olympians connected to HHV.

GB’s gold medallist in triathlon Alex Yee featured as, according to the board, he grew up nearby and trained with Crystal Palace Triathlon Club regularly at HHV.

Tom Pidcock, who won gold in mountain biking, was also on the display with notes explaining his father raced at HHV on track and Pidcock learned how to cycle in the old footpaths around the track in the woods.