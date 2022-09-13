Bespoke state hearse for Queen who was consulted on the design
The new Royal Claret state hearse has wide windows along the side and back, a see-through glass roof and lights inside to illuminate the coffin.
The Queen is being transported in a bespoke new state hearse, designed in consultation with the late monarch, to allow the public a clear view of her coffin.
Queen Elizabeth II was long involved in the plans for the aftermath of her death, known as London Bridge, and had a hand in approving the plans for the ceremonial car.
The gleaming vehicle was used for the first time as the Queen’s coffin was taken on its sad and solemn journey from RAF Northolt back home to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.
The hearse features wide windows along the side and back, a see-through glass roof and three bright spotlights inside along one roof edge, illuminating the raised coffin.
It is finished in Royal Claret, a colour used for the official royal and state vehicles kept in the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace and used by members of the royal family on official duties.
The hearse was designed by the Royal Household and Jaguar Land Rover – the firm who made the Duke of Edinburgh’s Land Rover hearse – and features the Queen’s Personal Royal Cypher.
A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “The Queen was consulted on the plans.”
The Palace added: “The State Hearse has been designed to allow members of the public to have a clear view of Her Majesty’s Coffin as it travels through London and Windsor.”
It will take the Queen’s coffin from London to Windsor after the state funeral on Monday for the committal service in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.
The Duke of Edinburgh designed his own custom-built Land Rover hearse for his funeral in April 2021.
The project spanned 16 years, with Philip requesting a repaint in military green and designing the open top rear and special “stops” to secure his coffin in place.
Philip, who died when he was 99, began working on the modified Land Rover Defender TD5 130 chassis cab vehicle in 2003, the year he turned 82.
