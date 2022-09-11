Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Crowds gather at Cardiff Castle to hear Charles proclaimed King

More than 2,000 people have been allowed inside the grounds, with hundreds more lining the streets outside the castle walls.

Bronwen Weatherby
Sunday 11 September 2022 11:59
People queue up for entry ahead of the Accession Proclamation Ceremony at Cardiff Castle (Ben Birchall/PA)
People queue up for entry ahead of the Accession Proclamation Ceremony at Cardiff Castle (Ben Birchall/PA)
(PA Wire)

Thousands of people have gathered at Cardiff Castle to hear Charles be proclaimed King in Wales.

More than 2,000 people have been allowed inside the grounds since the gates opened at 10am.

Hundreds more lined the streets outside the castle walls, including two protesters holding signs reading: “Not our king!”

Protesters at Cardiff Castle ahead of the Accession Proclamation Ceremony (Ben Birchall/PA)
(PA Wire)

The former Prince of Wales ascended to the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Thursday.

Recommended

He was then formally proclaimed King at a historic ceremony in St James’s Palace in London following a meeting of the Accession Council during which he swore an oath to privy counsellors.

Proclamations will take place across the UK on Sunday, including Wales, at about midday.

A 21-gun salute at Cardiff Castle to mark the Proclamation of Accession of King Charles III (Ben Birchall/PA)
(PA Wire)

Prior to the Proclamation, 26 men of the 3rd Battalion the Royal Welsh – supported by the Band of the Royal Welsh – were marching from City Hall at 11.25am along the Boulevard de Nantes, North Road and Duke Street to the castle.

They were accompanied by the regimental mascot, a Welsh billy goat called Lance Corporal Shenkin IV, and Goat Major Sergeant Mark Jackson.

Inside the castle, the Wales Herald of Arms Extraordinary, Tom Lloyd, will make the Proclamation in English and the Lord-Lieutenant of South Glamorgan, Morfudd Meredith, will proclaim King Charles in Welsh.

Two-year-old Elliot Gray waves the Welsh national flag ahead of the Accession Proclamation Ceremony at Cardiff Castle (Ben Birchall/PA)
(PA Wire)

After the readings, members of 104th Regiment of the Royal Artillery will fire a 21-gun salute before the singing of God Save The King and Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau, Wales’s national anthem.

It will be the third time in three days that artillery fire has resounded across the Welsh capital to mark both the Queen’s death and the accession of her son to the throne.

Flags on the castle and council buildings, which had been flying at half-mast, were returned to full-mast on Saturday, to coincide with the Reading of the Principal Proclamation of the new monarch in London.

The Welsh national flag flies at full mast on Cardiff Castle for the Proclamation of Accession of King Charles III (Ben Birchall/PA)
(PA Wire)

Flags will return to half-mast at 1pm on Sunday after the Proclamation is read in Cardiff.

The Senedd will also be recalled at 3pm to allow members to pay tribute to the Queen.

Recommended

All other business has been suspended until after the state funeral on Monday September 19.

Welsh Secretary Robert Buckland is attending the Proclamation ceremony, along with Wales First Minister Mark Drakeford and opposition leaders.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in