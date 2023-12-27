Architect of euro and single market Jacques Delors dies aged 98

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former European Commission president Jacques Delors, who played a key role in the design of the euro and creation of the single market, has died aged 98.

Mr Delors was hailed as a “statesman of French destiny” by French president Emmanuel Macron after news of his death was confirmed.

Mr Delors served as European Commission president from 1985 to 1995, a period that saw him involved in several skirmishes between Brussels and Britain.

In 1990, then-prime minister Margaret Thatcher said “no, no, no” as she issued a Commons rebuke to Mr Delors as he sought greater Brussels control.

In November 1990, a front page of The Sun – under the headline “Up Yours Delors” – urged readers to face France and shout the insult in a bid to protect the British pound.