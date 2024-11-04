University tuition fees to rise to £9,535 in England next year
Fees will rise for the first time in eight years to help universities facing ‘severe financial challenges’, the Education Secretary has confirmed.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Tuition fees in England will rise to more than £9,500 next year to “secure the future of higher education”, the Education Secretary said.
Bridget Phillipson said increasing the £9,250 maximum tuition fees for domestic students to £9,535 next year had “not been an easy decision”.
University tuition fees will rise for the first time in eight years to help universities facing “severe financial challenges”, the Education Secretary said.
It comes as university leaders have warned of significant financial concerns as a result of frozen tuition fees paid by domestic students and a fall in international students.
The previous government raised the cap on university tuition fees in England to £9,000 per year in 2012, but it has been frozen at £9,250 for domestic undergraduate students since 2017.
In a statement to the Commons on Monday, Ms Phillipson also announced that maintenance loans for university students in England will rise next year, which the Government said will provide students with £414 extra per year.