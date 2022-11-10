Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Number of Covid-19 hospital patients down by nearly half after recent peak

Patient levels have fallen for 23 days in a row.

Ian Jones
Thursday 10 November 2022 14:15
The number of people in hospital in England with Covid-19 has nearly halved from its recent peak in mid-October, new figures show (Victoria Jones/PA)
The number of people in hospital in England with Covid-19 has nearly halved from its recent peak in mid-October, new figures show (Victoria Jones/PA)
(PA Wire)

The number of people in hospital in England with Covid-19 has nearly halved from its recent peak in mid-October, new figures show.

A total of 5,647 patients testing positive for coronavirus were in hospital as of 8am on Wednesday November 9, according to NHS England.

This is down 23% from the previous week, but also a fall of 47% since hitting 10,688 on October 17.

The sharp drop in patients is another signal that the latest wave of the virus is now receding.

Patient numbers had begun to climb in mid-September, driven by a fresh surge in infections.

Recommended

But this trend came to a halt only a month later, since when the figures have been on a downward path.

Covid-19 hospital data is published every Thursday, so it can take time for a clear trend to emerge.

However, the total number of coronavirus patients has now fallen 23 days in a row.

Earlier this year patient levels topped 14,000 at the peak of the wave of infections caused by the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the virus.

Covid patients in hospital at the peak of the wave of Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 infections" data-source="">

This was well below the levels seen during the early waves of the pandemic.

Recommended

Estimates published last week by the Office for National Statistics suggested that infections in England started to fall at the end of last month, with 1.6 million people in private households likely to test positive for Covid-19 in the week to October 24, down from 1.7 million the previous week.

Infections in England peaked at 3.1 million during the summer BA.4/BA.5 wave.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in