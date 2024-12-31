Wind and rain hit UK as New Year’s Eve events cancelled

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Heavy rain and high winds are causing disruption in much of the country, with blizzards forecast in Scotland and widespread cancellation of New Year’s Eve events.

Almost every part of the UK is covered by at least one of multiple Met Office weather warnings between Monday and Wednesday.

On New Year’s Eve, an amber warning for rain is in force in the Highlands and Moray until 5pm.

A yellow warning for snow and rain initially covered most of Scotland until midnight, which the Met Office said “may bring significant disruption in the build-up to new year”, but later changed to covering the Highlands and Moray only with the time extended to 4am.

A landslide and flooding have closed roads and rail lines in the Highlands.

Forecasters said delays to all types of transport are “likely” on New Year’s Eve as strong winds persist and may reach speeds of up to 70mph in parts of England and Northern Ireland.

Parts of central and southern Scotland and northern England are covered by a yellow warning for wind from 7am until 11pm, with a separate wind warning covering much of Northern Ireland from 6am until 2pm.

A yellow warning for rain for much of Wales and north-west England runs from 3pm on Tuesday until 11am on Wednesday, with the Met Office warning of possible danger to life from floodwater.

A yellow warning for snow is in place until midnight in Orkney and Shetland.

Outdoor Hogmanay celebrations in Edinburgh have already been cancelled, as have planned public fireworks displays in Blackpool, Newcastle, the Isle of Wight and Ripon, North Yorkshire.

City Hall in London said it is continuing “to monitor the weather forecast closely”.

The Met Office warned “blizzard conditions are possible”, especially in Sutherland and Caithness in northern Scotland.

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay organisers have apologised to international tourists who have travelled to the city for the street party and midnight fireworks, which were both cancelled on Monday due to weather hitting preparations.

International student Darren Travasso, 21, from Mumbai, India, travelled to Edinburgh from Leicester to celebrate with friends and had planned to watch the fireworks.

He said: “I’m here for three days, we are all on vacation. It is a bit sad but there’s still time to come up with other ideas.”

Aditi Sahu, 35, and Neeraj Krishnan, 35, travelled from London and had planned their trip around the fireworks.

Mr Krishnan said: “We feel like we are stranded. We don’t really know what to do for new year.”

Scottish Culture Secretary Angus Robertson defended the “undoubtedly” correct decision to cancel.

He told Radio 4’s Today programme: “The organisers believe that they took the decision quite early for the reason that they wanted to be able to communicate to people who have been travelling now.

“I would stress whilst it is hugely disappointing that the events as planned in Princes Street, in the old town, over by the castle, the concert by Texas and so on, are not going ahead, there will be lots happening in Edinburgh.

“There will be all kinds of events, the pubs and clubs will be open.

“I’m truly sorry for everybody who has travelled but I think given the extent of the weather forecast – it’s really, really bad in some parts of the country – it’s not the right thing to proceed.”

Elsewhere, the fireworks display in Blackpool has been cancelled because of expected high winds but the rest of the New Year’s Eve family party will still go ahead.

Fireworks on Newcastle’s Quayside, Market Square in Ripon and at Sandown Carnival on the Isle of Wight have all been cancelled because of the weather.

Stefan Laeger, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, warned those travelling or celebrating New Year to be “especially careful”.

He urged people to “stay away from swollen rivers and not to drive through floodwater as just 30cm of flowing water is enough to move your car”.

Mr Laeger added: “Heavy and persistent rain tonight and into tomorrow means river levels are likely to be high across the north of England, Pennines and parts of the Midlands until the end of the week, with significant inland flooding possible until Thursday and minor impacts possible on Friday.”

Meanwhile in the Highlands, the risk of “severe” flooding has been downgraded by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency, however the Met Office continues to warn some communities could be cut off by blizzards.

In the region, flooding closed the A9 at Tomich on Tuesday morning and a landslide closed the A835 between Fortrose and Avoch.

ScotRail said the railway between Dingwall and Inverness is closed due to “heavy” flooding, impacting services on the Far North Line – where there are more than a dozen floods and a landslip – and the Kyle of Lochalsh to Inverness route.

The Met Office said: “North and east of (and including) Perthshire, precipitation is likely to fall as snow, especially over high ground, with 10-20cm accumulating above 150-200 metres, with several centimetres accumulating at lower elevations away from windward coasts.

“As milder air pushes in, snow will turn back to rain, and any rapid snow melt will contribute to flooding in places.

“Strong winds may exacerbate impacts, particularly across the areas of Scotland affected by snow. Blizzard conditions are possible, especially over high ground and across much of Sutherland and Caithness.

“Powerline icing is possible where blizzard conditions occur.”

CalMac Ferries said several services on the west coast of Scotland had been cancelled with others subject to disruption.

Further south, the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company cancelled all of Tuesday’s sailings between Heysham and Douglas.

The A66 in Cumbria and North Yorkshire was closed in both directions on Tuesday morning to high-sided vehicles.

Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell said: “It will be a tricky couple of days and a wet and windy spell for many up into the new year.

“We’re encouraging anyone who is planning to travel to keep up to date with the weather forecast and news from their local authorities.”

The new year will be off to a turbulent start with weather warnings in place for wind, rain and snow on January 1.

Winds of up to 60mph are forecast across much of England and Wales all day on Wednesday, with gusts of 75mph likely around coastal areas and hills, according to the Met Office.