New analysis shows there are 2,200 patients for each GP in England
Figures released by the Liberal Democrats show the number of fully-qualified GPs has fallen by more than 1,300 since June 2017.
The ratio of patients to doctors in England has reached over 2,200 patients for each GP according to a new analysis by the Liberal Democrats.
Since June 2017, the number of fully qualified GPs excluding trainees has fallen by 1,343, despite a Government promise to hire an extra 6,000 GPs by 2024.
Over the same period, the number of registered patients has soared by over 3.1 million.
According to the analysis, based on research from the House of Commons, that means the number of patients per GP has risen from 2,007 in June 2017 to 2,217 in March 2022.
The research also shows disparity of health access amongst postcodes.
Blackburn with Darwen has over 3,000 patients per GP, more than anywhere else in the country. This is followed by Hull (2,890), Portsmouth (2,819) and Thurrock (2,785).
The lowest number in England is found in Wirral in the North West which has just 1,762 patients per GP.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.