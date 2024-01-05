Flooding impact will continue to be ‘significant’ following rain

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The impact of surface water and river flooding will continue to be “significant” across parts of England following heavy rainfall, experts have warned.

A major incident was declared amid widespread flooding in the Midlands on Thursday, and a yellow weather warning was issued by the Met Office for rain across the south.

Showers will continue into Friday morning, according to forecasters, and are likely to affect parts of south-west and eastern England, Wales and areas in Scotland.

Stefan Laeger, of the Environment Agency, said: “Significant surface water and river flooding impacts are possible across parts of the Midlands and the south and east of England on Thursday and Friday due to heavy localised rainfall falling on already very saturated catchments.

“Ongoing minor impacts are also likely across much of England over the next five days as some larger rivers slowly respond to recent and forecast rain.”

The highest rainfall totals recorded on Thursday were 35.2mm at Otterbourne in Hampshire, with a wide range of 20-30mm across much of the southern counties of England.

It comes just days after disruption caused by strong winds and rain from Storm Henk, which has left the ground saturated and more prone to flooding.

Nottinghamshire County Council said a major incident was declared “due to rising levels along the river Trent” and that residents who live in flood-risk areas should be prepared to evacuate their homes.

It added that forecasts were showing that peaks along the river Trent could “come close to the highest levels on record from the year 2000”, adding that residents in areas along the Trent valley should be “prepared for flooding”.

A man stranded on his shed roof by floodwater was rescued by a crew from Highfields Fire Station who used a boat to bring him safely to land.

In a statement, Nottinghamshire County Council said: “Key tributaries which feed in to the river Trent, including the river Derwent, the river Soar and the river Dove, have already reached their peaks and high water levels will now pass down the Trent, which is likely to lead to flooding to properties and roads.

“Residents who live in the flood-risk areas are being asked to ensure they have preparations in place in case they are asked to evacuate. Councils, emergency services and the Environment Agency have been providing emergency support to communities impacted and will continue to provide support across the county.”

Several residents of Radcliffe Residential Park, an estate of static caravans for the over-55s just to the east of the city, were evacuated due to high water levels.

Elsewhere, a number of cows drowned in the village of Sawley, Derbyshire, prompting an animal welfare investigation.

Following rainfall in London, a party boat which acts as a floating bar, restaurant and nightclub sank in the River Thames.

In London, 10 fire engines and around 70 firefighters were called to East London after reports of flooding on Smeed Road in Hackney Wick.

A safety cordon was put in place with London Fire Brigade working to divert the floodwaters.

Firefighters were expected to remain at the scene throughout the night.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning of rain from 12pm on Thursday with rainfall expected to travel in a north-east direction across the south of England, lasting until 3am on Friday.

It added there is a “small chance” that communities could become cut off by flooded roads.