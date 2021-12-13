Roads and public transport quieter as work from home guidance returns
Several commuters said there was a drop in road traffic and passenger numbers on buses and trains in England on Monday morning.
The reintroduction of guidance to work from home appears to have had an an immediate impact after reports of a sharp fall in transport usage.
Several commuters said there was a drop in road traffic and passenger numbers on buses and trains in England on Monday morning.
A woman with the Twitter username @Katycat1960 wrote: “Waiting on my bus to work and the roads are very quiet this morning.
“I think the work from home (guidance) has already kicked in.”
A person with the username @zbris6 posted: “I’m in a flat slap bang in the middle of London and (the) roads are unbelievably quiet now.”
Another Twitter user in the capital, @afcvicki, wrote: “Everywhere is extremely quiet again. Have school holidays started? Or is everyone working from home? No one at the bus stop. No traffic. No people walking. Very weird for a Monday.”
Several people travelling by train to London reported that services were quieter on Monday morning.
A photograph of a near-empty escalator of Waterloo station was posted on Twitter by @lucitelu, with the caption: “Stations are quiet again. This is Waterloo, 9:15.”
Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged people in England to work from home where possible from Monday.
This brought England in line with the rest of the UK.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.