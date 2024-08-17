Surge in young people claiming disability benefits, research suggests

Support truly

Teenagers are more likely to receive disability benefits than individuals in their 20s or 30s, research has revealed.

A study from the Resolution Foundation found 1.2 million children across England and Wales are living with a disability, with the most significant increase among teenagers.

More than 682,000 young people received the Child Disability Living Allowance (DLA) in 2023, up from 333,000 in 2013.

The report noted young people aged 15-16 were more likely than adults in their 20s, 30s or 40s to receive a disability benefit, only surpassed by those aged 52 and older.

The think tank said four in five children receiving the Child DLA had been diagnosed with a learning difficulty, behavioural disorder, or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

There may be positive reasons for no longer claiming support, but it is a huge worry if young people are leaving the benefits system and missing out on support at the arbitrary cut-off point of age 16, rather than when their condition changes Louise Murphy, Resolution Foundation

But figures also revealed the number of people claiming disability benefits dropped by more than a quarter as people transitioned from children’s disability allowances to adult schemes.

Resolution Foundation senior economist Louise Murphy said she was concerned young people were slipping through gaps in the system.

“There may be positive reasons for no longer claiming support, but it is a huge worry if young people are leaving the benefits system and missing out on support at the arbitrary cut-off point of age 16, rather than when their condition changes,” she said.

Data also revealed the percentage of 15-year-olds with a disability increased from 10% to 17% over the last decade, a sharper rise than among young children or the broader working population.

Ms Murphy said the Government needed to focus on tackling the underlying prevalence of disability.

“It is understandable that politicians want to reduce the rise in disability benefit spending,” she said.

“But to do that they will need to understand and address the root causes of rising disability among children.”