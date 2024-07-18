Migrant dies and 71 others rescued in English Channel, French coastguard says

Support truly

One migrant has died and a further 71 were rescued after their boat deflated in the English Channel, the French coastguard has said.

Patrols off the coast of Gravelines in northern France on Wednesday saw people in the water, sparking a rescue operation aided by the British Border Force and RNLI.

The maritime prefecture said 59 people were brought on board the French ship PSP Cormoran, including an unconscious person who could not be resuscitated by the medical team.

A British vessel, the Border Force Ranger, also saved 13 people from the water, and both ships took the group of people to Calais.

Last week four more souls, and actually last night another one, were lost in the waters of the English Channel – a chilling reminder of the human cost of this vile trade Sir Keir Starmer

A Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokesperson said: “HM Coastguard received a report of a small boat in difficulty in French waters near Calais at about 2.40pm on July 17.

“A Border Force vessel and RNLI lifeboat were sent to support French vessels in the operation, co-ordinated by French authorities.”

The French coastguard added that it continued to search the scene until nightfall and no further people were found in the water.

The death comes as four migrants died in the English Channel on July 12.

Crossings continued on Thursday after no arrivals had been recorded since Monday, when 427 people landed in seven boats, according to latest Home Office figures.

This brings the provisional total of migrants arriving via the English Channel in 2024 so far to 14,759.

Speaking today at the European Political Community summit, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer addressed the issue to say “no more” to the “crisis” of people smuggling.

“Last week four more souls, and actually last night another one, were lost in the waters of the English Channel – a chilling reminder of the human cost of this vile trade,” he said.

The new Government has launched a Border Security Command, which Home Secretary Yvette Cooper described as Labour’s first priority on migration, designed to crack down on people-smuggling gangs orchestrating the crossings.

A commander for the unit is expected to be appointed in the coming weeks.

Responding to the death, Amnesty International UK’s refugee and migrant rights director, Steve Valdez-Symonds, said: “The deaths and reliance on people smugglers are entirely preventable.

“We strongly urge the new government to set up safe asylum routes so people can avoid perilous journeys.”