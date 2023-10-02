Boats seen crossing Channel as arrivals near 25,000 people so far this year

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

More migrants have been spotted crossing the English Channel as the total number of arrivals this year nears the 25,000 mark.

Several boats were seen travelling to shores in Kent on Monday, while data for crossings on Saturday, September 30 brings the yearly total to 24,830.

It is believed Monday’s arrivals will take the number of people who have made the dangerous crossing so far in 2023 past the 25,000 milestone.

However, this is still lower than arrivals on the same date last year when 33,001 people were reported in Home Office records.

On Saturday, nine boats were intercepted carrying a total of 537 migrants crossing the English Channel in the highest number recorded for the week so far.

The new arrivals also come as the Conservative Party conference is under way in Manchester.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pledged to stop the Channel boats – one of his five commitments to the electorate ahead of a likely general election next year.

Last week, ahead of the party conference, Home Secretary Suella Braverman gave a speech to a centre-right think tank in Washington DC, warning that the West faced an “existential” threat if countries were not able to control their borders in the face of unauthorised arrivals.

She also argued that being discriminated against for being gay or a woman should not grant a person refugee status in the UK, which prompted a backlash, including from her own party.

Speaking from the Conservative Party conference on Monday, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt appeared to distance himself from Ms Braverman’s migration speech as he told Talk TV he “wouldn’t use her words”.

Meanwhile, a study by the Refugee Council released on Monday found that three-quarters of people who have crossed the Channel on small boats this year would be recognised as refugees if their application had been processed.