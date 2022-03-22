Babies and young children carried to safety as migrant crossings continue

Crossings have continued this week amid warm weather and calm seas.

Flora Thompson
Tuesday 22 March 2022 17:48
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, onboard a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture date: Tuesday March 22, 2022. (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, onboard a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture date: Tuesday March 22, 2022. (Gareth Fuller/PA)
(PA Wire)

Babies wrapped in blankets were carried to safety as more people arrived in Kent after crossing the English Channel.

Several children, including some who appeared to be only a few weeks or months old and others who were too young to walk, were among the large numbers of people seen being brought ashore in Dover on Tuesday.

Crossings have continued this week amid warm weather and calm seas.

Babies were among those brought ashore in Dover (Gareth Fuller/PA)
(PA Wire)

The number of people who arrived on Tuesday is still being calculated by the Home Office.

Recommended

Authorities rescued or intercepted 213 people on six boats on Monday, the department said.

Since the start of the year, more than 2,800 people have reached the UK after navigating busy shipping lanes from France in small boats, according to data compiled by the PA news agency.

That is more than three times the amount recorded this time last year.

On Tuesday last week 405 people made the crossing to the UK, in what is thought to have been the highest daily total so far in 2022.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in