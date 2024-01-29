Jump to content

English National Opera strike suspended

Equity and Musicians’ Union members were due to walk out on Thursday in a dispute over cuts.

Alan Jones
Monday 29 January 2024 12:27
Equity said an ‘interim settlement’ had been reached for the chorus (Laura Lean/PA)
(PA Archive)

A planned strike by members of the English National Opera has been suspended.

Members of Equity and the Musicians’ Union were due to walk out on Thursday – the opening night of a performance of The Handmaid’s Tale – in a dispute over cuts.

An Equity spokesperson said: “We are pleased to announce that Equity has reached an interim settlement with the English National Opera (ENO) for the chorus.

Our mandate for industrial action remains live until such time a full settlement is reached

Equity

“Although this does not mark the absolute end of negotiations, we are confident that constructive talks can lead to a full resolution in the coming weeks.

“Consequently, industrial action on the Handmaid’s Tale on February 1 is suspended.

“This suspension also allows time for the ENO to complete its negotiations with the Musicians’ Union, who are also suspending their action, and to confirm the final details of both offers.

“Our mandate for industrial action remains live until such time a full settlement is reached.”

