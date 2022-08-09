Jump to content
Police officer to appear in court to face assault charge

Constable Charlie Thompson, of Essex Police, is due to attend Basildon Crown Court on Thursday.

Sam Russell
Tuesday 09 August 2022 17:55
A general view of Basildon Crown Court (Chris Radburn/PA)
A general view of Basildon Crown Court (Chris Radburn/PA)
(PA Archive)

A police officer is due to appear in court to face an assault charge relating to a traffic stop.

Constable Charlie Thompson, of Essex Police, is due to attend Basildon Crown Court on Thursday to face the charge of assault by beating.

The charge relates to an incident that occurred after police had stopped a man for a suspected driving offence on the A127 near the Mayflower Retail Park in Basildon on January 19 this year.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) began an investigation following a mandatory conduct referral from Essex Police in February.

In June the IOPC passed a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charge contrary to section 39 of the Criminal Justice Act 1988.

