Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Major delays on M25 as protesters block junctions for second day

A protester believed to be from Just Stop Oil has climbed the gantry at junction 31, closing the Dartford Tunnel.

Neil Lancefield
Tuesday 08 November 2022 08:08
Protesters are causing widespread disruption on the M25 for a second day after several junctions were blocked (Steve Parsons/PA)
Protesters are causing widespread disruption on the M25 for a second day after several junctions were blocked (Steve Parsons/PA)
(PA Archive)

Protesters are causing widespread disruption on the M25 for a second day after several junctions were blocked.

Essex Police said officers are at the north-bound carriageway of the UK’s busiest motorway near the Dartford Crossing where a protester believed to be from Just Stop Oil has climbed the gantry at junction 31, closing the Dartford Tunnel.

National Highways said there are currently delays of 60 minutes with congestion for five miles.

Meanwhile, Hertfordshire Police said they was responding to a protest at junction 20 of the M25 near Kings Langley and urged motorists to seek alternative routes.

Recommended

Surrey Police said two protesters had climbed motorway gantries between junctions 8 and 9 and junctions 12 and 13, stopping traffic in both directions on that part of the M25.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in