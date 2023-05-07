UK ticketholder claims £46.2million share of EuroMillions jackpot

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A UK ticketholder has claimed the £46.2 million jackpot prize from Friday’s EuroMillions draw, Camelot said.

A ticket from France and a ticket from Switzerland also matched the winning numbers to each take a third of the £138 million jackpot.

The winning numbers were 03, 08, 18, 34 and 49 with Lucky Stars 03 and 07.

Andy Carter, the National Lottery’s senior winners adviser, said: “There has been an amazing win for a UK EuroMillions player tonight, with one winner bagging themselves a share of the life-changing £138 million EuroMillions jackpot in tonight’s draw!

“Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are one of tonight’s lucky winners.”

EuroMillions, which necessitates seven of the right numbers to win, is a transnational draw game of the National Lottery organised alongside lotteries from the UK, France, Portugal, Ireland, Spain, Austria, Luxemburg and Switzerland.

Tuesday’s EuroMillions jackpot is an estimated £14 million.

Earlier in the week, it emerged a member of a garage lottery syndicate won £1 million on the EuroMillions had learned about his windfall on the day he retired.

The rest of the 11-strong syndicate plan to carry on working at GPG Montrose Garage in Montrose, Angus, and to keep running the syndicate.

Robert Pert, 66, from Montrose, said: “This win couldn’t have come at a better time – on the day of my retirement.

“Definitely a reason for a very big and very special celebration.”