UK ticketholder claims £46.2million share of EuroMillions jackpot

A ticket from France and a ticket from Switzerland also matched the winning numbers

Maya Oppenheim
Sunday 07 May 2023 10:17
Comments
<p>Friday’s draw has reached £114 million (PA)</p>

Friday’s draw has reached £114 million (PA)

A UK ticketholder has claimed the £46.2 million jackpot prize from Friday’s EuroMillions draw, Camelot said.

A ticket from France and a ticket from Switzerland also matched the winning numbers to each take a third of the £138 million jackpot.

The winning numbers were 03, 08, 18, 34 and 49 with Lucky Stars 03 and 07.

Andy Carter, the National Lottery’s senior winners adviser, said: “There has been an amazing win for a UK EuroMillions player tonight, with one winner bagging themselves a share of the life-changing £138 million EuroMillions jackpot in tonight’s draw!

“Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are one of tonight’s lucky winners.”

EuroMillions, which necessitates seven of the right numbers to win, is a transnational draw game of the National Lottery organised alongside lotteries from the UK, France, Portugal, Ireland, Spain, Austria, Luxemburg and Switzerland.

Tuesday’s EuroMillions jackpot is an estimated £14 million.

Earlier in the week, it emerged a member of a garage lottery syndicate won £1 million on the EuroMillions had learned about his windfall on the day he retired.

The rest of the 11-strong syndicate plan to carry on working at GPG Montrose Garage in Montrose, Angus, and to keep running the syndicate.

Robert Pert, 66, from Montrose, said: “This win couldn’t have come at a better time – on the day of my retirement.

“Definitely a reason for a very big and very special celebration.”

