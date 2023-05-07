UK ticketholder claims £46.2million share of EuroMillions jackpot
A ticket from France and a ticket from Switzerland also matched the winning numbers
A UK ticketholder has claimed the £46.2 million jackpot prize from Friday’s EuroMillions draw, Camelot said.
A ticket from France and a ticket from Switzerland also matched the winning numbers to each take a third of the £138 million jackpot.
The winning numbers were 03, 08, 18, 34 and 49 with Lucky Stars 03 and 07.
Andy Carter, the National Lottery’s senior winners adviser, said: “There has been an amazing win for a UK EuroMillions player tonight, with one winner bagging themselves a share of the life-changing £138 million EuroMillions jackpot in tonight’s draw!
“Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are one of tonight’s lucky winners.”
EuroMillions, which necessitates seven of the right numbers to win, is a transnational draw game of the National Lottery organised alongside lotteries from the UK, France, Portugal, Ireland, Spain, Austria, Luxemburg and Switzerland.
Tuesday’s EuroMillions jackpot is an estimated £14 million.
Earlier in the week, it emerged a member of a garage lottery syndicate won £1 million on the EuroMillions had learned about his windfall on the day he retired.
The rest of the 11-strong syndicate plan to carry on working at GPG Montrose Garage in Montrose, Angus, and to keep running the syndicate.
Robert Pert, 66, from Montrose, said: “This win couldn’t have come at a better time – on the day of my retirement.
“Definitely a reason for a very big and very special celebration.”
