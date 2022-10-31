Thousands line the streets as Halloween parade returns
The Derry Halloween Festival is dubbed the biggest in Europe.
Thousands of people have lined the streets of Londonderry as the city’s famous Halloween carnival parade returned for the first time in three years.
The parade was the showpiece of an evening of events that brought the curtain down on Derry’s traditional Halloween festival, which is dubbed the biggest in Europe.
Covid-19 restrictions prevented the parade taking place in both 2020 and 2021.
Heavy rain failed to dampen the spirits of young and old who gathered beneath umbrellas to watch the spooky spectacular on Monday evening.
Huge crowds cheered as the colourful parade involving hundreds of performers made its way along the banks of the River Foyle.
