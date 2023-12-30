Eurostar axes further 15 trains with ‘situation not improving’, operator says

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Eurostar has cancelled a further 15 trains to and from London because flooding in a tunnel under the river Thames in “not improving”, the operator said.

It means the company has now cancelled a total of 29 trains, with no services expected to run for the rest of the day.

One disgruntled traveller said she had seen “lots of people crying” at the station as cancellations were revealed.

A spokesperson said: “Eurostar has unfortunately had to cancel a further 15 trains to and from London due to the situation not improving with flooding in the tunnels between St Pancras international and Ebbsfleet.

“Network Rail is continuing to do all they can and will update Eurostar if any services can continue later in the day.

“Eurostar is extremely sorry for the unforeseen issues affecting our customers and services.

“We understand this is a vital time to get home at the end of the festive season and ahead of New Year.

“We are doing all we can to rectify the situation.

“Customers are encouraged to visit the Eurostar website for more information on their journey and compensation entitlement.”

The flooding is also disrupting Southeastern Railway trains which run on the route, the operator said.