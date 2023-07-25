Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Five-year-old boy and man, 41, found dead in house in Leicester

Leicestershire Police are investigating after the boy and man were found unconscious and died at the scene last night.

Stephanie Wareham
Tuesday 25 July 2023 15:54
Police outside a property in Hopyard Close, Leicester, after a five-year-old boy and a man aged 41 were found dead (Matthew Cooper/PA)
Police outside a property in Hopyard Close, Leicester, after a five-year-old boy and a man aged 41 were found dead (Matthew Cooper/PA)

A five-year-old boy and a man aged 41 have been found dead in a house in Leicester.

Police were called to the address in Hopyard Close at 9pm on Monday after the boy and the man were found unconscious.

East Midlands Ambulance Service and the air ambulance also attended but both were declared dead at the scene.

An investigation is being carried out into the circumstances surrounding the deaths and the events leading up to the incident, Leicestershire Police has said.

I can reassure people that there is no risk to the public and at this time we do not believe anyone else was involved in the incident

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Sinski

Recommended

At this stage they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Sinski, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit major crime team, said: “Following the tragic news that a child and a man have died, detectives are working to understand what happened inside the address last night.

“I understand this incident will raise many questions but our investigation is currently in it’s very early stages.

“I can reassure people that there is no risk to the public and at this time we do not believe anyone else was involved in the incident.

Families of the two deceased are being supported by officers at this very difficult time.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in