Royal Navy serviceman, 25, who died at Faslane nuclear submarine base named

A post-mortem examination is being held into the death of engineering technician Stephen Cashman.

Mark Davey
Saturday 11 December 2021 08:02
The death at Faslane is being treated as unexplained (Russell Cheyne/PA)
(PA Archive)

A Royal Navy serviceman whose death at a nuclear submarine base is being treated as unexplained has been named by police.

Stephen Cashman, 25, an engineering technician, died at HM Naval Base Clyde, known as Faslane just outside the town of Helensburgh, Argyll and Bute, on Thursday December 9.

Police Scotland is investigating the death, first notified at 12.30pm and thought to have been in the barracks.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out.

A Royal Navy spokesperson said: “It is with great sadness that we can confirm engineering technician Stephen Cashman died on Thursday December 9.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out to establish the exact cause of death which is currently being treated as unexplained

Police Scotland spokeswoman

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with Stephen’s family and friends at this difficult time and we request their privacy is respected.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “A post-mortem examination will be carried out to establish the exact cause of death which is currently being treated as unexplained.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

Faslane is home to the UK’s nuclear submarines and the core of the submarine service.

