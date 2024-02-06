Former Irish premier John Bruton dies aged 76

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former Irish premier John Bruton has died aged 76 following a long illness, his family has confirmed.

Mr Bruton was leader of Fine Gael from 1990 to 2001 and taoiseach from 1994 until 1997 as head of the “rainbow coalition” government alongside Labour and Democratic Left.

He died in a Dublin hospital on Tuesday morning, surrounded by his family.

A statement from the Bruton family, released by Fine Gael on Tuesday, said: “It is with deep sadness we wish to announce the death of former taoiseach John Bruton.

He was a good husband, a good father and a true patriot Bruton family

“He died peacefully in the Mater Private Hospital in Dublin, surrounded by his loving family, early this morning following a long illness.

“He was a good husband, a good father and a true patriot.

“We will miss him greatly.

“John is survived by his wife, Finola, son Matthew and daughters Juliana, Emily and Mary-Elizabeth, grandchildren, sons-in-law, his brother, Richard, and sister, Mary, nieces, nephews, many cousins and extended family.”

Mr Bruton was first elected to the Dail as TD for Meath at the age of 22 and continued to rise through Fine Gael until his retirement from domestic politics in 2004.

He served two terms as minister for finance during the 1980s and as minister for industry and energy and minister for trade.

Mr Bruton later served as the European Union’s ambassador to the US from 2004 to 2009.

Born in Dunboyne in Co Meath, he graduated from University College Dublin (UCD) before qualifying as a barrister from King’s Inns.

At the general election in 1997, Mr Bruton lost to Bertie Ahern’s Fianna Fail.

He stayed as leader of Fine Gael for another four years.

Former taoiseach Mr Ahern said Mr Bruton was “one of the decent people”.

“My view of John is that he was a gentleman,” Mr Ahern told RTE.

“He was always the private man.

“He was leader of the House in government, and I was leader of the House in opposition, way back in the early Eighties.

He was a totally genuine person and always acted in the interests of the people of the country, of the people of need and I wouldn't have a bad word to say about John Bruton Former taoiseach Bertie Ahern

“I worked with them on so many issues over so many years. We got on very well.

“I considered him one of the decent people. His involvement in the North (Northern Ireland) was always genuine.

“He was a totally genuine person and always acted in the interests of the people of the country, of the people of need and I wouldn’t have a bad word to say about John Bruton.”

Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill expressed her condolences to the Bruton family.

Speaking in the Assembly, she said: “I want to pass on my condolences to the family of former taoiseach John Bruton, who we’ve just been notified has sadly passed away.

“To his family and friends, we send them our condolences at this very sad time.”

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly also expressed her condolences, while speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly Edwin Poots said he will write to the Bruton family to express his condolences.