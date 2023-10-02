Flying Scotsman to have full mechanical inspection after crash

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Flying Scotsman is due to have a full mechanical inspection after a low speed crash.

The 100-year-old steam train was involved in a “shunting incident” on Friday at Aviemore Railway Station, near Inverness.

Two people were treated in hospital “as a precaution” and an investigation was launched after emergency services rushed to the scene just after 7pm.

The world-famous steam train was scheduled to take tourists on trips at the weekend, which had to be postponed.

A shunting incident occurred when the Flying Scotsman locomotive was being coupled with Belmond’s Royal Scotsman train carriages, which were stationary on heritage railway line, Strathspey Railway Belmond and Strathspey Railway

Owned by the National Railway Museum in York, Flying Scotsman is celebrating its centenary year.

The crash was described as a “particularly difficult situation” by heritage line The Strathspey Railway.

A statement said the inspection was “the earliest the owners can achieve”.

Eight appliances from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service went to the scene, along with officers from Police Scotland.

A statement from the Belmond and Strathspey Railway about the incident on Friday evening said: “A shunting incident occurred when the Flying Scotsman locomotive was being coupled with Belmond’s Royal Scotsman train carriages, which were stationary on heritage railway line, Strathspey Railway.

“Flying Scotsman was visiting the railway as part of a planned excursion.”

A spokesperson for the Rail Accident Investigation Branch said: “The RAIB is aware of the accident at Aviemore that occurred last week.

“We are reviewing available evidence and deciding what further action to take.”