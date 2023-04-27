Britain rescues 897 people from Sudan as end of ceasefire nears

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The British evacuation mission has rescued nearly 900 people from Sudan amid fears that fierce fighting could resume as the end of an agreed ceasefire approaches.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has said it will be “potentially impossible” to continue the operation after the truce agreed between rival generals ends at midnight.

More than 2,000 British nationals in Sudan have registered under the evacuation plans but the true number of citizens there could be far higher.

As of 4pm on Thursday, the Foreign Office said that 897 people had been evacuated over eight RAF airlifts. Further flights are expected.

The Foreign Office, which has not said how many of the evacuees are Britons or foreign nationals, urged citizens to head to the airstrip before the ceasefire ends.

Military chiefs say they have the capacity to lift at least 500 people per day out of the Wadi Saeedna airfield near the capital of Khartoum.

Mr Cleverly warned that resumption of fighting could jeopardise the evacuation efforts.

“We cannot predict exactly what will happen when that ceasefire ends, but what we do know is it will be much, much harder, potentially impossible,” he told Sky News.

“So, what we’re saying to British nationals is if you’re hesitant, if you’re weighing up your options, our strong, strong advice is to go through Wadi Saeedna whilst the ceasefire is up and running.

“There are planes, there is capacity, we will lift you out. I’m not able to make those same assurances once a ceasefire has ended.”