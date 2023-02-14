British person has died in Ukraine, says Foreign Office

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A British national has died while in Ukraine, the Foreign Office has confirmed.

The identity of the individual is not yet known, but their family has been informed.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a British national who died in Ukraine, and are in contact with the local authorities”.

The UK Government continues to advise against all travel to Ukraine, amid the ongoing invasion by Russia.