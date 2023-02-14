Jump to content

British person has died in Ukraine, says Foreign Office

The identity of the individual is not yet known, but their family has been informed.

Dominic McGrath
Tuesday 14 February 2023 17:47
The Foreign Office confirmed the death of a British national in Ukraine (Owen Humphreys/PA)
The Foreign Office confirmed the death of a British national in Ukraine (Owen Humphreys/PA)
(PA Archive)

A British national has died while in Ukraine, the Foreign Office has confirmed.

The identity of the individual is not yet known, but their family has been informed.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a British national who died in Ukraine, and are in contact with the local authorities”.

The UK Government continues to advise against all travel to Ukraine, amid the ongoing invasion by Russia.

