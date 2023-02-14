British person has died in Ukraine, says Foreign Office
The identity of the individual is not yet known, but their family has been informed.
A British national has died while in Ukraine, the Foreign Office has confirmed.
The identity of the individual is not yet known, but their family has been informed.
A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a British national who died in Ukraine, and are in contact with the local authorities”.
The UK Government continues to advise against all travel to Ukraine, amid the ongoing invasion by Russia.