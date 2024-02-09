Proposed conversion therapy ban creates ‘thought crime’ offence, peers warn

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A proposed law to ban conversion therapy is “dangerous” and would create a “thought crime” offence, peers have claimed.

It would become an offence in the UK for any person to practise, or to offer to practise, conversion therapy linked to sexual orientation and gender identity under a Private Member’s Bill tabled by Liberal Democrat Baroness Burt of Solihull.

Lady Burt said her Bill is needed as Government efforts to introduce a ban have stalled and insisted her proposal would not criminalise “open conversations in any way” but instead protect LGBT+ people from harm.

But the draft legislation split peers, with some claiming it would limit the ability of parents, teachers, psychiatrists and religious practitioners from discussing matters with children and others.

Lady Burt said her Bill was designed to stop people trying to “coerce” someone into changing their behaviour and police would be required to “demonstrate both action and motivation” when attempting to prosecute under the proposed offence.

We need clarity on exactly what constitutes conversion practices and what doesn’t Baroness Hunt

But Conservative former minister Lord Forsyth of Drumlean said he had “never seen a more badly drafted or dangerous piece of legislation” in his 40 years in Parliament.

Lord Forsyth said the Bill allows for unlimited fines for those convicted while a separate proposal in Scotland could result in jail time, adding: “The world has gone mad.”

He said: “It seems to me we normally, in this House, introduce legislation in order to fix a problem, not create new ones, and this (Bill) undermines the family, attacks free speech, freedom of thought and even religious belief.

“It is a dangerous, crude piece of legislation in a hugely complex and controversial area which is not suited to private legislation.

“It has all the characteristics of something written on the back of a beer mat after an unruly discussion in a pub. I very much oppose it.”

Conservative Lord Sandhurst added: “This Bill is in no way suitable, creating as it does a far-reaching criminal offence – thought crime comes to mind.”

Conservative former minister Lord Robathan said: “It seems to me, I’m afraid, to be purely virtue-signalling to placate a very small outraged minority who think their choice of lifestyle must never be questioned or discussed, however gently, by parents or anyone else.”

Former senior judge and independent crossbencher Baroness Butler-Sloss said she supports the Bill and said it can be “improved” at committee stage.

She said: “This Bill, as I hope it would be amended, would help LGBT+ people to be protected from unacceptable efforts to make them conform to a heterosexual way of life which does not conform with their sexual orientation.”

Lord Paddick, currently a non-affiliated a peer, spoke of his personal experiences as he told the chamber: “I still suffer low self-confidence and self-esteem as a result of people constantly telling me I was ‘not good enough’ just because I’m gay.

“My parents told me that homosexuality was abhorrent, so I felt I couldn’t even discuss it with them. I was bullied at school because of it. My police colleagues targeted people like me, and my church told me it was sinful.

“Being constantly told that you’re not good enough, that there is something wrong with you, that yes God made you a loving, caring, sensual individual but you cannot love the person you truly love because they are of the same sex, damages you. Conversion therapy is an intense version of the same thing.”

Crossbench peer Baroness Hunt of Bethnal Green, a former chief executive of Stonewall, said: “We need clarity on exactly what constitutes conversion practices and what doesn’t. In similar legislation across the world, the law states explicitly what is to be included and what is excluded – our legislation must do the same.

My Bill won’t criminalise these sorts of open conversations in any way, nor will it tell people what to think or what to say Lady Burt

“We may not immediately agree on where conversion practices begin and end, but given since 2017 that three consecutive Conservative prime ministers have all stated that conversion practices are abhorrent, I’m hopeful we can confirm this position.”

The Government first announced its intention to ban so-called “gay cure” conversion therapies in 2018 as part of its LGBT action plan.

The proposals were initially intended to be “universal” and protect all LGBT people, although in 2022 then-prime minister Boris Johnson defended a decision not to include trans people.

In January 2023, the Government said it would set out how it would ban conversion therapy for “everyone” – including transgender people – in England and Wales.

Equalities minister Kemi Badenoch, in December 2023, told MPs that she remains “determined” to meet the pledge to publish a draft Conversion Practices Bill for pre-legislative scrutiny.

Opening the debate, Lady Burt said that people asking questions about their sexuality or gender identity need “space and support to work things out”.

She said: “This may take the form of speaking with a trusted adult, like a mentor or counsellor, to explore their own feelings in a non-judgmental way.

“But the difference between that and conversion therapy is that the latter has a predetermined goal to change that person. And I want to make it clear – my Bill won’t criminalise these sorts of open conversations in any way, nor will it tell people what to think or what to say.”