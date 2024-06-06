Jump to content

In Pictures: Sun rises across Normandy beaches on D-Day 80th anniversary

Royals and world leaders are gathering with veterans in France to mark the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings on Thursday.

PA Reporters
Thursday 06 June 2024 08:52
A DUKW amphibious vehicle arrives ahead of playing a dawn lament on Gold Beach in Arromanches in Normandy, France, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings (Aaron Chown/PA)
A DUKW amphibious vehicle arrives ahead of playing a dawn lament on Gold Beach in Arromanches in Normandy, France, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

Commemorations for the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings began on Thursday with a military piper playing a lament at sea at the exact moment of the beach invasion in France in 1944.

At dawn eight decades after Allied troops came ashore under gunfire on five code-named beaches in NormandyUtah, Omaha, Gold, Juno and Sword — the day of remembrance started.

