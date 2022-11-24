Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Dinghy that capsized claiming 27 lives had made UK waters, official report says

British investigators did not initially look into the incident that appalled the nation because the boat was recovered in French waters.

Sam Blewett
Thursday 24 November 2022 11:59
A group of people thought to be migrants being brought in to Dover, Kent, by Border Force officers, following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture date: Thursday December 16, 2021 (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A group of people thought to be migrants being brought in to Dover, Kent, by Border Force officers, following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture date: Thursday December 16, 2021 (Gareth Fuller/PA)
(PA Archive)

A dinghy that capsized claiming at least 27 migrants’ lives in the English Channel had reached UK waters, an official report has found.

British investigators did not initially look into the incident that appalled the nation because the boat was recovered in French waters.

But the interim findings of the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) confirmed that “some of the events relating to this loss of life had occurred inside UK waters”.

Along with many other migrants that were transiting the Dover Strait that night, some of those on board the boat made phone calls to alert Maritime Rescue Coordination Centres (MRCC) ashore about their situation

MAIB report

The British search and rescue response on November 23 last year is being investigated.

Recommended

Around 34 people aboard the small inflatable left a beach near Dunkirk in France that night before they got into difficulty. The following afternoon a French fishing vessel reported seeing bodies in the water.

There were only two survivors, with 27 bodies being recovered from the sea.

“Along with many other migrants that were transiting the Dover Strait that night, some of those on board the boat made phone calls to alert Maritime Rescue Coordination Centres (MRCC) ashore about their situation,” the report said.

Staff in Dover dispatched “surface and air assets to search the area where the distressed migrants were assessed to be” but they were not found.

The investigation is ongoing.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in