Around 60,000 power cuts as Storm Bert sweeps across island of Ireland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Several areas have been hit by flooding and power cuts after Storm Bert swept across the island of Ireland overnight on Friday.

The Electricity Supply Board (ESB) said that high winds had caused power outages for 60,000 customers, with the worst affected counties including Donegal, Sligo, Mayo, Galway, Cavan, Monaghan, Kerry and Cork.

Status red rain warnings were issued by forecasters for Cork and Galway until 10am on Saturday, while an orange alert for rain was in place for 10 hours for counties Waterford, Kerry, Clare, Mayo, Sligo and Leitrim.

A Yellow alert for wind and rain warnings remains in place for most counties until midday on Saturday, with a snow-ice warning in place for Co Donegal.

Cork Airport said it was operating normally despite the weather conditions, while images posted online appeared to show that the River Feale in west Limerick had burst its banks.

There has also been major flooding on Bridge Street in Killybegs, Co Donegal, while flooding has also been reported in Galway.

Flooding and gusty winds are expected across the country on Saturday, according to forecasters Met Eireann, but will ease off in the mid-afternoon before more heavy rain moves in from the west.

In Northern Ireland, a yellow alert for rain and snow is in place across the region from midnight until 11am on Saturday, while a wind warning is in place until Saturday evening.

Police urged motorists to take extra care on a number of roads in the Newtownards area because of the impact of poor weather conditions on Saturday.

It said that a fallen tree on the Belfast Road and on the Springvale Road, between Ballyhalbert and Ballywalter, has blocked both lanes.

The PSNI said a shed roof has been blown onto the Ballyquinn Road, Dungiven and is causing an obstruction, and there is a heavy build-up of traffic in the Dunhill Road area of Coleraine because of snow.