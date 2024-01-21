Thousands of homes without power as Storm Isha hits

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Thousands of homes have been left without power and airport activity has been disrupted due to Storm Isha as severe weather warnings kick in across the island.

The Met Office said a tornado could hit western parts of the UK after the research organisation Torro said Ireland, Northern Ireland, parts of Scotland and northern England were “tornado watch” zones.

People are being urged to heed warnings and not to travel unless necessary in red-warning areas.

Status red wind warnings have been issued for counties Donegal, Galway and Mayo, while status orange/amber warnings are in place for all other counties on the island from this evening.

Met Eireann said “extremely strong” winds and “destructive gusts” are expected in the red warning areas, particularly along coastal and exposed areas.

Paul Rock, who chaired a meeting of the National Emergency Co-ordination on Sunday morning to organise the Irish government’s response, said it is a “particularly nasty” storm.

“We don’t want anyone dying as a result of this storm,” he told RTE Radio.

Mr Rock asked people to avoid coastal areas during the Met Eireann warnings and for all road users to be aware of hazardous conditions, including debris, and urged people not to touch fallen electricity wires.

Delays are expected at ports, airports and possibly some public transport systems, he said, advising people to check online to see if services are disrupted.

He expects schools to open as normal on Monday because the warnings expire in the early hours.

The red warnings are in place from 5-9pm on Sunday in Galway and Mayo and from 9pm on Sunday until 1am on Monday in Donegal.

There is a risk of dangerous coastal conditions, treacherous travelling conditions and of significant and widespread power outages in these counties.

Bus Eireann suspended its town, city and intercity services in Mayo and Galway from 4pm on Sunday.

As the status red warning came into effect at 5pm, the metal clocktower on top of the Thirteen on the Green bar at Eyre’s Square in Galway city fell on to the path below.

A status orange wind warning is in place across the country from 4pm or 5pm on Sunday until 2am or 3am on Monday.

Large coastal waves, very difficult travelling conditions, fallen trees and damage to power lines are expected during these periods.

With status red marine warnings also in place, bringing rough sea conditions, the coastguard advised people to be mindful of the danger posed by large breaking waves.

Thousands of power outages have been logged across the country, according to the ESB’s Powercheck site.

Dublin Airport said that, as of 3pm, 83 flights had been cancelled, including 44 arrivals and 39 departures. Some 21 flights had performed go-arounds, with 18 flights diverted to other airports.

The Road Safety Authority is advising all road users to be aware of the dangers once the storm has passed as there may be hazardous conditions such as flooded roads and downed pylons, lines, trees and other debris which could block roads.

A status yellow wind warning is in place from 11am on Sunday until 4am on Monday.

In Northern Ireland, an amber warning is in place in all counties from 6pm on Sunday until 9am on Monday, with a spell of “very strong winds” expected.

The PSNI said someone was struck by falling debris after scaffolding became dislodged in Belfast city. They were treated at the scene by emergency services.

Officers closed the Castle Lane junction with Royal Avenue and advised pedestrians to avoid the area.

The Department of Infrastructure said that despite contingency measures, public workers’ strike action may disrupt any responses to incidents such as debris on roads and floods.

It said all parts of Northern Ireland are expected to be affected but the strongest winds will be in the early hours of Monday around the coast and in exposed locations.