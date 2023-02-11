Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Three dead after car enters water at pier in Galway

The scene remains preserved pending a technical examination.

By Grinne N. Aodha
Saturday 11 February 2023 17:23
(PA)
(PA)
(PA Archive)

A third male has died after a car entered the water in Galway city overnight.

At around 2.40am on Saturday, Gardai and emergency services received reports of a car in the water at Menlo Pier.

Three males were taken from the water and brought to University Hospital Galway, where two of them have since died.

The third male, who had been in a critical condition in hospital, has also died.

Galway city councillor Frank Fahy, whose family have lived in the village of Menlo for generations, said the incident was a “horrible tragedy”.

Recommended

“I was born and reared in the village, we’ve never had an incident like that before,” he said.

The scene at Menlo Pier has been preserved pending a technical examination.

Anyone with information about the investigation is being asked to contact Gaillimh Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in