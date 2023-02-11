Three dead after car enters water at pier in Galway

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A third male has died after a car entered the water in Galway city overnight.

At around 2.40am on Saturday, Gardai and emergency services received reports of a car in the water at Menlo Pier.

Three males were taken from the water and brought to University Hospital Galway, where two of them have since died.

The third male, who had been in a critical condition in hospital, has also died.

Galway city councillor Frank Fahy, whose family have lived in the village of Menlo for generations, said the incident was a “horrible tragedy”.

“I was born and reared in the village, we’ve never had an incident like that before,” he said.

The scene at Menlo Pier has been preserved pending a technical examination.

Anyone with information about the investigation is being asked to contact Gaillimh Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.