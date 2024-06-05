Woman, 23, killed in dog attack in Co Limerick

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A woman has died following a dog attack in the south-west of Ireland.

Emergency services responded to the incident at a house in Ballyneety, Co Limerick, at approximately 11.40pm on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body was removed for a post-mortem examination at University Hospital Limerick.

The dog involved in the incident was put down and several others have been seized.

Rural Minister Heather Humphreys, who recently set up a group to examine dog control, said she is “appalled by the news”.

I am committed to working with colleagues across Government in taking whatever action is necessary to strengthen our dog control laws Rural Minister Heather Humphreys

In a statement, she said: “I want to begin by expressing my deepest sympathies to her family in what is a deeply shocking incident.

“A Garda investigation is under way and it’s important we establish the facts on what happened.

“I have consistently said that more action is required in relation to dog control.

“That’s why I have set up a cross-governmental stakeholder group, chaired by the retired deputy garda commissioner John Twomey, to examine this whole area.”

She added: “I have asked the group to examine the restricted breeds list, in line with actions being taken in the UK and Northern Ireland.

“I am committed to working with colleagues across Government in taking whatever action is necessary to strengthen our dog control laws.”

There are several restricted breeds in Ireland, including German shepherds, rottweilers and various bull terriers, as well as some crosses.

Restricted dogs must be kept collared with their owner’s information on a tag, muzzled in public and on a short, strong lead with someone over the age of 16 who is able to control them.

Anyone with information on the Ballyneety incident is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on (061) 214 340, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.