Almost 99% of rank-and-file Garda vote no confidence in Commissioner Drew Harris

Rank-and-file members of Ireland’s police force have overwhelmingly voted no confidence in its most senior officer, Commissioner Drew Harris.

Almost 99% of gardai who voted in the ballot organised by the Garda Representative Association (GRA) expressed no confidence in the commissioner.

The GRA issued 10,803 ballots, of which 9,129 were returned as valid votes.

Of those, 9,013 voted no confidence in Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, with 116 voting confidence in him.

Announcing the outcome of the vote in Dublin, GRA general secretary Ronan Slevin said it was the largest return for a ballot in the history of the association.

“(It) is a loud and clear message that we as an association have lost confidence in the direction of where policing is being led in this country,” he said.

“And, as such, it is now in the hands of government to stand up and take action.”

Mr Slevin said the association would decide its next move at a specially-convened conference at the end of September.

Prior to the announcement, Mr Harris had said he was “determined to stay” in his role even regardless of the outcome of the non-binding poll with senior government figures saying he had “full authority” to do so.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Minister for Justice Helen McEntee have continued to express confidence in the garda boss throughout the balloting process.

Commissioner Harris and minister McEntee are both due to attend a conference organised by the Association of Garda Superintendents in Co Kildare on Wednesday afternoon when they are expected to respond to the ballot outcome.

The unprecedented vote stemmed from discontent within the force, mostly around the commissioner’s plan to return to a pre-pandemic roster from November 6.

A different roster was implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the GRA and other representative groups gave a commitment to return to the old roster when it ended.

But the GRA has raised concerns over low morale in the force and said retention and recruitment issues would affect the implementation of the old roster.

Mr Slevin said the Taoiseach and Minister for Justice “must now listen to ordinary frontline rank-and-file gardai”.

“This result proves that the commissioner has lost the confidence of the overwhelming majority of the force,” he added.

“Management in the form of Government now needs to urgently intervene and make changes to help improve overall employee wellbeing and morale, and provide the public with the policing service that they deserve.

“It is our position that until this is done and the entire list of issues that we have previously raised are addressed and resolved there should be no changes to the roster situation or any specialised units depleted, redeployed or disbanded to accommodate this.

“We’ve stated from the outset that the decision to ballot members was not prompted by a single issue, but by an exhaustive list of concerns within the ranks of An Garda Siochana.

“Management and Government must now digest the result of this ballot, a result that delivers a resounding message that almost 99% of rank-and-file gardai have lost confidence in the Garda Commissioner.

“We will now prepare for our specially-convened delegates’ conference on September 27.

“At which time this result and any developments within the intervening two weeks will be discussed and debated, and where we will take direction from our delegates on the next course of action.”

Mr Slevin also claimed Ms McEntee was refusing to engage with the association and had not held a meeting with the representative body since she came back to post in June following maternity leave.

He said Simon Harris, who stood in as justice minister in Ms McEntee’s absence, had met with GRA representatives in February and April.

“The last time we engaged was with minister Harris when he was filling in for minister McEntee, and that was in February and again in April at a conference,” he told reporters.

“I have written to minister McEntee three times since she resumed office in June seeking a meeting.

“I’ve spoken to her once personally below the passing out parade in Templemore (Garda college) seeking a meeting, and I’ve yet to receive a date or an invitation to such.”