What the papers say – March 13

The front pages are dominated by Gary Lineker and the BBC, with reports that the two parties may be close to a deal that would end the standoff.

The Daily Mirror, The Sun, The Times, The Guardian, the Daily Mail and the i all report on a potential truce which would see Lineker back in the Match Of The Day presenting seat.

The Daily Express reports on the Home Secretary telling police that they must focus on solving crime and protecting free speech instead of investigating “woke” complaints.

The Financial Times focusses on the Chancellor’s efforts to provide a cash-flow lifeline to the UK-based tech businesses hit by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

The Independent is reporting that more than £1 billion of taxpayers’ money has been used to send top executives on top-up courses.