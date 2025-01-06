Fire under train closes Gatwick Airport railway station as passengers evacuated

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A fire under a train closed Gatwick Airport railway station and led to the evacuation of all rail passengers into the south terminal.

Firefighters were called to the “small fire”, which is believed to have been caused by an electrical fault, at 12.34pm on Monday, West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said.

The National Rail website said Gatwick Express services are suspended and there is a reduced service between Bedford and Three Bridges, with disruption expected to continue until 3pm.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “At 12.34pm we were alerted to a small fire involving a passenger train at Gatwick Railway Station, South Terminal.

“Crews from West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service and Gatwick Fire & Rescue Service were sent to the scene.

“Upon arrival crews found that the undercarriage of the train had caught fire. Fortunately, it was quickly extinguished before spreading any further.

“The fire is believed to be of accidental ignition, caused by an electrical fault.

“All passengers were quickly escorted off the train and the railway station was evacuated at the time of the fire.

“There are no reports of any injuries.”

Teams are responding to the situation and passengers are advised to check before travelling London Gatwick spokesperson

A spokesperson for Govia Thameslink Railway said: “Today, at around 12.30, we quickly and safely evacuated one of our Southern services at Gatwick Airport station after smoke was seen coming from underneath the train.

“The fire brigade is on the scene.

“We’re sorry to passengers delayed as a result. For full travel advice, visit one of our websites where you will also be able to claim compensation if your journey has been delayed by 15 minutes or more.”

A London Gatwick spokesperson said: “Due to a fire alarm activation at the train station, passengers have been evacuated into the South Terminal.

“The station is closed while emergency services respond to the incident.

“Teams are responding to the situation and passengers are advised to check before travelling.”