Thousands of passengers disrupted as fog hits Gatwick flights for fourth day
More than 20 flights planned for Monday were cancelled in advance.
Flight restrictions remain in place at Gatwick Airport for a fourth day because of fog, disrupting travel plans for thousands of passengers.
More than 20 flights planned for the West Sussex airport on Monday were cancelled in advance and passengers are being warned of delays throughout the day.
Flights at the UK’s second busiest airport have been disrupted since Friday because of fog.
A Gatwick spokesperson said: “Temporary air traffic restrictions have been put in place due to fog causing poor visibility.
“Some flights may be delayed throughout the day.
“London Gatwick apologises for any inconvenience.
“Passengers should contact their airline for further information.”
Passengers on flights delayed by more than two hours may be entitled to assistance, including food and drink or overnight accommodation if necessary.