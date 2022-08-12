Jump to content
Exam board workers to strike as students receive GCSE and A-level results

Staff in customer services who Unison said would normally take calls from schools, parents and pupils on results day will walk out.

Aine Fo
Friday 12 August 2022 12:05
Exam board staff will take strike action during both the A-level and GCSE results period (Ben Birchall/PA)
Staff at an exam board are set to take strike action during both A-level and GCSE results periods.

AQA staff were already due to strike next week but have now scheduled further dates later in the month for industrial action, Unison said.

The union said the action is planned as part of a long-running dispute regarding pay and fire and rehire threats to staff.

Some 180 workers​, including staff in customer services ​who Unison said would normally take calls from schools, parents and pupils on results day, will take action from August 24 until 28.

GCSE results are set to come out on August 25.

Workers had already been set to strike from Wednesday to the following Sunday – coinciding with A-level results being published on Thursday August 18.

Exam board employees are also striking from Friday until Monday. This follows industrial action at the end of July​.

Unison ​North West regional manager Vicky Knight said: “​Last year staff were given a meagre wage rise. AQA employees are struggling to make ends meet and simply cannot afford to accept the miserly pay award on offer.

“On top of this, AQA is threatening dismissal and re-engagement if staff don’t accept.

“Threatening the dreadful practice of fire and rehire is no way to make progress in a dispute. AQA managers must come back to the table and discuss a fair resolution.”

AQA has been contacted for comment.

