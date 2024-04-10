Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Defence spending: How Nato countries compare

In 2023, 11 Nato countries spent the equivalent of at least 2% of GDP on defence.

Ian Jones
Wednesday 10 April 2024 10:12
The US and UK are among the Nato countries that spend the equivalent of 2% of GDP on defence (Victoria Jones/PA)
All members of Nato are signed up to an agreement to spend the equivalent of 2% of their gross domestic product (GDP) on defence per year.

In 2023, 11 Nato countries met this pledge, including the UK, the US and Poland.

The latest annual report from Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg suggests that in 2024, this number is likely to rise to 18 countries.

Here is a list of how much was estimated to have been spent on defence by Nato countries in 2023 as a proportion of their national GDP, ranked from highest to lowest.

All data comes from the latest Nato annual report.

– Poland 3.92%– United States 3.24%– Greece 3.05%– Estonia 2.89%– Lithuania 2.75%– Finland 2.46%– Latvia 2.37%– UK 2.28%– Hungary 2.07%– Slovakia 2.05%– Denmark 2.00%– France 1.90%– Bulgaria 1.87%– Norway 1.80%– Croatia 1.75%– Albania 1.72%– North Macedonia 1.70%– Germany 1.66%– Netherlands 1.63%– Romania 1.60%– Turkey 1.58%– Montenegro 1.55%– Czech Republic 1.53%– Portugal 1.48%– Italy 1.47%– Slovenia 1.33%– Canada 1.33%– Spain 1.24%– Belgium 1.21%– Luxembourg 1.01%

